Cardinals struggle in second half during 42-18 loss to Mercer County

The South Laurel Cardinals got off to a hot start on Friday night, but eventually fell in the end, losing on the road to Mercer County 42-18.
In weeks past, the Cardinals have started slow, but heated up in the second half, as their offense has put up some big numbers so far this season. But, after scoring twice early in the first half on Friday, the Cardinals struggled to get much going, while Mercer County eventually build their way to a comfortable second half lead.
Coach Donnie Burdine said he was happy with the effort in which his team played, but his squad struggled to stay healthy throughout the game.
“We played really hard. We got banged up early,” said Burdine. “It was 21-12 at the half, but they got away from us in the second half.”
After the Titans took a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter, South Laurel found the scoring column when Dylan Burdine connected with Traeton Napier for a touchdown with 4:45 to go in the first. The extra point was no good, and Mercer County led 14-6.
The Cardinals defense played well to start the second quarter, giving the ball back to the South Laurel offense. Burdine marched his team back down the field and found Napier for their second touchdown of the game. The two-point conversion failed and the Cardinals trailed 14-12 with 6:55 to go in the first half.
Mercer County was able to add one more score with just over a minute to go in the second quarter, giving the Titans a 21-12 lead at the half.
Mercer County struck quickly in the third quarter, scoring in just two plays to extend their lead to 28-12 with 11:27 to go in the third. The Titans went on to score another rushing touchdown in the period, giving them a 35-12 lead at the end of three.
After Mercer County scored again with just over eight minutes left in the game, to make the score 42-12, the Cardinals were able to put together one more drive on offense. Burdine and Napier hooked up for their third touchdown of the game, cutting the Titans’ lead to 42-18 as the clock wound down in the fourth. The Titans took a knee to run out the time and take the 42-18 win.
The three touchdown passes for Burdine moves his total for the year to 12. Napier’s three touchdown receptions gives him seven for the season.
With the loss, the Cardinals are now 0-5 on the season. They will return to action next Friday, traveling to take on the Southwestern Warriors.
