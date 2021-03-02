BUCKHORN — Micah Anders turned in one of his best offensive efforts of the season, scoring 18 points to guide South Laurel past Hazard on Saturday with a 53-47 victory.
The win improved Jeff Davis’ Cardinals to 13-5. South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Whitley County.
The Cardinals have wrapped up the 50th District Tournament’s top seed and are currently 5-0 against district opponents.
“We played with more energy today,” South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis said. “We played from start to finish. It’s the best we’ve played in the past two or three games. We were focused and energized from the get-go. I can’t ask for anything more than that.
“Micah was more aggressive,” he added. “Our offense was more fluid and our guys were cutting and doing what they need to do. It starts with leadership and Micah provided today.”
Hazard jumped out to an 11-9 lead in the Friday quarter as Anders scored six points during the quarter while Rhys England knocked down a 3-pointer.
South Laurel outscored the Bulldogs, 18-10, during the second quarter to claim a 27-21 lead. Parker Payne scored six points during the period while England hit another 3-pointer and scored five points.
Anders’ eight-point effort in the third quarter allowed the Cardinals to push their lead to 43-35 entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel was able to hold on for the win despite seeing Hazard outscore the Cardinals, 12-10, in the fourth quarter.
Eli Gover and Payne each hit key 3-pointers during the period. Anders’ 18 points led South Laurel while Payne followed with 13 points. England and Gover each finished with eight points apiece.
“We are closing the gap with consistency. And we’ve got a big week ahead of us,” Davis said. “If we can continue to get everyone on the same page, we can make some noise in the postseason. But if we don’t, we’re not one of those teams that can just switch it on and off.”
