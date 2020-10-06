LONDON — It wasn’t easy but Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals did just enough to slip past crosstown rival North Laurel by recording a 1-0 victory on the road on Monday.
The Cardinals extended their win streak to 10 games against the Jaguars while improving to 5-5 overall and 2-1 against 49th District opponents.
The one-goal win also locked up the district’s No. 2 seed during the process.
“I felt like we possessed and moved the ball well much of the night,” South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum said. “The North Laurel defense played very well and didn’t give us any easy shooting opportunities. We had not played on turf since week one and it was exciting to be in their new field. I felt like second half we adjusted to the doors of the turf and controlled the ball better.
“I was pleased with the effort of our defense and goal keeper Tucker Little,” he added. “They did a great job limiting North Laurel’s shooting opportunities and controlling the tempo by building out of the back.”
The loss dropped North Laurel to 2-8-1 and 0-3 in district play. The last time the Jaguars beat South Laurel came way back on Oct. 1, 2014.
“I thought we played very well and was able to offensively control most of the possession, but just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “Defensively, we played well also, especially being short handed, missing our starting keeper and left back. Our backups stepped up and played well. We are a young team, but we have grown up a lot this season and keep improving each game.”
Both teams turned in superb efforts on defense with the lone goal coming during the 13th minute as the Cardinals’ Brady Dalrymple scores to give his team a 1-0 edge.
Both teams also had opportunities to score throughout the match but couldn’t come up with a goal, as South Laurel hung with the one-goal win.
The Cardinals will be back in action at 6 p.m. today with a road match against Pulaski County while the Jaguars will travel to play Knox Central on Thursday with the game’s start time scheduled for 6 p.m.
