The South Laurel Cardinals continued their winning ways on Monday, when they defeated the Whitley County Colonels 7-0 in the first round of the boys’ soccer 49th District Tournament.
The Cardinals entered the game as the No. 2 seed for the tournament, behind Corbin who was undefeated in district play. Whitley County finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed, ahead of North Laurel.
It was the second meeting between the teams this season. South Laurel picked up another win against the Colonels back on September 24th, but the game was much closer, as the Cardinals came away with a 4-1 win. On Monday, things were much different, as South Laurel put together one of their best performances of the year.
Entering the game, South Laurel had been one of the top teams in the 13th Region, with wins over Lincoln County, Estill County, and Somerset Christian. They were also 3-1 against regional opponents and 2-1 in district play.
While the Cardinals defense was solid for the entire game on Monday, their offense got off to a slow start. Eli Buckles put his team on the board less than five minutes into the match, but South Laurel did not score against until under a minute left in the first half, when Ben House connected on a strike to put the Cardinals ahead 2-0 entering the break.
House picked up another goal early in the second half, on an assist from Ben McCowan, to extend the lead to 3-0. Buckles went on to score another goal in the second half, along with McCowan, Isaiah Rea, and Clayton Miller, to put the Colonel down 7-0.
McCowan, Buckles, and Ethan McNew all had one assist on the night. House and Buckles have led the Cardinals in scoring all year, while Miller has been their leading assist man.
With the win, the Cardinals advance to take on Corbin in the championship game of the 49th District Tournament. The teams met once this year, and Corbin won 6-0 back on September 9th. With the loss, the Whitley County season is officially over. They finished the year with a record of 4-4.
