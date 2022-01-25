LONDON — A slow start led to South Laurel’s 76-72 loss to Harlan County on Tuesday.
The Cardinals fell behind 21-12 during the game’s first eight minutes and trailed by double digits but outscored the Black Bears, 60-55, during the game’s final 24 minutes.
South Laurel coach Jeff Davis blamed himself after the game.
“I ask my kids to be accountable, and I have to be held accountable. You can pin this loss on me. We did some things differently in the first quarter than we normally do, and it was my fault. We did some different stuff and it didn’t pay off.
“I’m proud of my guys,” he added. “They gave a lot of effort and didn’t quit.”
The Cardinals cut their deficit to 37-30 at halftime, and 55-50 entering the second quarter before getting as close as three points late in the fourth quarter.
“We kept fighting back,” Davis said. “We didn’t quit, and we fought hard. We cut it to three and had the ball but just fell short.”
Harlan County’s Trent Noah continued his impressive play. He was coming off a 66-point effort against Cordia on Saturday and scored 40 points against the Cardinals while pulling down 17 rebounds.
Parker Payne led South Laurel with 28 points while Ayden Smith added 11 points and both Ashton Garland and Rhys England both scored 10 points apiece.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday against crosstown rival North Laurel.
“It’s good for the fans and good for the community,” Davis said of the matchup. “The games showcase our kids, and it will be a big crowd for both sides. “It’s there for a reason,” he added. “Last week we played district games and next week we will, too. This week was designed to prepare us for that. Hopefully, we can keep it from being a running clock and keep it close, and hopefully, we can get off to a good start. We are going to come in loose and ready to play because there is no pressure on us.”
Harlan County 76, South Laurel 72
Harlan County 21 16 18 21 76
South Laurel 12 18 20 22 72
Harlan County (76) — Noah 40, Huff 6, Carmical 11, Swanner 9, Cooper 2, Huff 8.
South Laurel (72) — Payne 28, Reed 8, Mabe 2, England 10, Garland 10, Jones 3, Smith 11.
