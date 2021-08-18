The South Laurel Cardinals picked up their first win of the year in the season opener against the North Laurel Jaguars at home on Tuesday night.
The 4-1 victory was just the way new coach Brooks Cawood hoped to start his tenure with the Cardinals, coming away with not only a win on opening night, but also taking down their cross-town rival.
Cawood said the win came down to a complete team effort in which South Laurel was able to overcome a tough test in the second half against a good North Laurel squad.
“We have some things to work on. It was our first game this season and a district seed match at that. I’m very pleased that our boys saw the game through and did what they needed to get the win,” said Cawood. “We are a work in progress and will work to make sure we can stay focused during match play.”
The game was all South Laurel in the first half. Senior Will McCowan got things going for the Cardinals on the offensive end of the field. McCowan scored the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute to put South Laurel up 1-0.
Zach Rayburn followed up with the second goal of the night for the Cardinals in the 16th minute and McCowan scored his second goal of the night with just eight minutes left in the half, putting South Laurel up 3-0 heading into the break.
“We were up 3-0 at the half. North came out after the second half kick off and scored right away,” said Cawood. “They played us with intensity that we had trouble keeping up with. North never gave up and they played right until the final whistle.”
The Jaguars finally got on the board early in the second half. Freshman Grant Abner scored the lone goal for North Laurel on the night, finding the net in the 39th minute to cut the lead to 3-1.
Rayburn answered with a goal with just four minutes left in the contest to put the Cardinals up 4-1 and help them cruise to the three-run win.
Cawood said he liked the way his team was able to play multiple lineups and go to their bench when needed, with very little drop off, and still be able to pick up the win.
“Overall, I am happy with our performance tonight,” said Cawood. “We had a great effort from our starting 11 and just as good play from those starting off the bench.”
With the win, the Cardinals are now 1-0 on the year. They play again at Lincoln County on Thursday. Corbin is now 2-1 on the season. They play Prestonsburg at home on Thursday.
