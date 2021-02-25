LONDON — South Laurel was able to get back on track while improving to 11-4 during the process by defeating Bell County, 65-48, during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.
Cook would have been proud of the way the Cardinals played defense during the game.
South Laurel (11-4) limited Brad Sizemore’s team to nine-point in the first quarter and only five points in the second quarter before pulling away with the win.
Rhys England turned in a 16-point scoring effort while Eli Gover and Parker Payne each scored 10 points apiece.
“Brad does a great job. With his team,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “We just had way too many turnovers early. We had seven in the first quarter and we were forcing things too much. I thought our defense played solid. It was a good game for us. It was physical and we were able to calm down and get a lead and eventually get the win.
“Bell is good,” he added. “They’ve got shooters and (Cameron) Barnett is one of the toughest players in the region to defend. It was a tough game and I thought our guys done a good job tonight. I’m proud of our bench and it was a good win for us.”
Bell County took a 9-7 lead in the first quarter before England scored nine of his team’s 13 points to help the Cardinals a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Gover hit two 3-pointers while scoring eight points and Payne added four points as South Laurel outscored the Bobcats, 25-15, in the third quarter to take a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brayden Reed, Smith, and Payne each scored four points apiece to put the game away to wrap up the 17-point win.
