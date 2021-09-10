Cardinals face tough challenge on the road Friday

LONDON — After sitting out last week due to COVID-19, South Laurel will try to right its ship Friday on the road against Madison Central.
The Cardinals will enter Friday’s game with an 0-3 with hopes of getting their first win since a 44-14 victory over West Jessamine back on Sept. 13, 2019.
“It's an unfortunate situation but many teams are dealing with it,” South Laurel coach Jep Irwin said. “It's the second time we have had to shut down, so we have lost two weeks of practice basically, and a game.
“As a new staff and very young team, we really need practice time,” he added. “But it is what it is and we just have to make the best of it. I’m more concerned about some in our program who have significant illnesses. We hope and pray they recover quickly and fully.
Irwin said with his team’s game against Madison Central quickly approaching, his players and staff will have to make the most of their practice and meeting time.
“We will need to get back to work on the game plan and fundamentals,” he said. “We have a lot to catch up on.”
The Cardinals will face off against an Indian team that is 2-1 with its lone loss coming against Lexington Christian (21-12).
“They are talented and physical,” Irwin said. “Obviously, they have a new staff under Coach (Mike) Holcomb, who is one of the best to do it in our state. It’s a tough match-up.”
Elijah Steele leads Madison Central at the quarterback position, he’s completed 6-of-19 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Parks leads the Indians with 175 rushing yards and one touchdown while Brady Hensley is 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jayden West leads the team with four catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.
“We have to play harder, and longer,” Irwin said. “We have to be tougher physically and do our job every play with fewer mental errors, so we can execute the call. Of course, we want a positive outcome, but we have to earn success with how hard and how well we play. We have to learn that lesson.”
