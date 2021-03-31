LONDON — A big fourth inning by the Rockcastle County Rockets gave the South Laurel Cardinals their first loss of the season, losing 16-4 at home.
The loss came one day after the Cardinals handed out their own blowout win over Leslie County on Monday night, defeating the Eagles 12-0 in their season opener. Coach Trey Smith said that Monday night was a night for learning for his squad.
“It was definitely a learning experience for us. We just have to keep our heads up and improve for the next game,” said Smith. “Baseball is a game where you have to have a short memory.”
After Rockcastle County took a 2-0 lead to start the game the Cardinals cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning. Reed Marcum scored on a sacrifice fly from Ayden Smith to give South Laurel their first run of the game.
The teams went scoreless for the next two innings until the Rockets blasted for five runs in the top of the fourth. South Laurel answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, cutting the lead to 7-4 with just two innings left in the game.
Rockcastle County finished off the night with six runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, cruising to the 16-4 win.
Marcum, Dylan Dixon, and Alex Collett combined to pitch seven innings on the mound. Dixon took the loss, after pitching the first three innings of the game.
Lucas Mullins led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits. Wright and Cole Harville each had one hit, apiece. Smith led South Laurel with two runs batted in and Mullins added another one. Marcum scored two runs, followed by Mullins and Ashton Garland with one each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.