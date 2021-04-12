The South Laurel Cardinals picked up their first district win of the year on Monday, with a 6-2 victory over Williamsburg in the first game of a two-game series.
Harrison Byrd started on the mound for South Laurel and went the distance in the win. Byrd allowed just one hit and one run, while striking out 12 batters on the night.
It was one of the best performances of the season for the Cardinals, who have shown quite a bit of improvement since the beginning of the season.
“Anytime you win in district, it’s a good day. We just have to keep working and get better with each at-bat and each pitch we throw,” said South Laurel’s Trey Smith. “I’m proud of our team for fighting tonight even though it wasn’t our best game.”
The game was scoreless through the first two innings, before Williamsburg added two runs in the top of the third. South Laurel answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning, and that was enough to take the win.
Wes Wright and Dylan Dixon led the Cardinals with two hits, apiece, followed by Byrd, Reed Marcum, and Cole Harville. Marcum, Byrd, Harville, Lucas Mullins, and Aydan Smith each had one run batted in.
Williamsburg was led at the plate by Casey Kysar, who had one hit and drove in two runs.
Yellow Jackets’ Coach Bryan Hopkins said every loss is tough, but his team is getting better.
“All losses are tough. We are extremely young and are still trying to figure stuff out,” said Hopkins. “We started two eighth graders and a seventh grader tonight. I guess the lack of experience gets to us there, but we will continue to work and get better.”
