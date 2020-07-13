LONDON — Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals soccer team took its first step in repeating as 13th Region champions by getting back together while participating in training sessions recently.
The Cardinals are coming off a 15-8-2 campaign while winning the 13th Region championship over Corbin, 1-0.
“It has been great to get back together with our players. Everyone has been excited to be able to get together and work with teammates,” Marcum said. “
“We have been conditioning, running, body, weight exercises while focusing on trying to get everyone back into soccer-shape,” he added. “Our sessions have been at ‘your own pace’ to allow for the wide range of conditions after a three-month break. I have been very pleased with the work the guys have done while away. Many have returned in the best shape of their life. Several took advantage of the time to focus on themselves. We shared workouts and diet ideas, virtually, throughout the break.”
Marcum added that his players came in more than ready to get ready for the upcoming season while also being pleased with the participation he has received.
“Being back with their peers has been great for all of them. They do a great job of supporting, encouraging, and pushing each other,” he admitted. “We are excited to start Phase Three which allows us to start working with a ball, still very limited interaction between players, but we can work on fundamental skills. Dribbling, touch, passing — all basic skills we focus on during the summer.
“We have had great participation and the players have adjusted to guidelines and rules well,” Marcum added. “They understand how quickly the situation can change and the impact it can have on their season. It is very important for us to do all we can to demonstrate we can follow the guidelines. I think many of us have learned to appreciate each day and make the most of the opportunities placed before us.”
