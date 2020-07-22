LONDON — Steve King’s South Laurel Cardinal golf team is ready to do damage this season with four starters returning from last year’s varsity squad.
The Cardinals return a strong nucleus of players which includes talented new players that have joined the team.
“We return a good core of players from last year’s varsity team along with great, new and younger players,” King said. “To be competitive in any match or tournament you need four good scores. There are five on a team, and the best four scores count. All the good teams I’ve had or watched have five guys competing to be the best player on the team. I think we have that this year.
“With Brayden (Reed), we certainly have a player capable of low scores, but every player on the team needs to try and be top dog,” he added. “In recent years, we’ve had two or three good scores and inexperienced players rounding out the line-up. This year, we are more experienced.”
After seeing his team place fifth in the regional tournament last season, King feels his team will be competitive once again in region play.
“It all boils down to one tournament — the 10th Region Tournament,” he said. “I expect us to be better this year. Only one team from the region will go to the State Tournament. Going as a team will be a tall task for us, but we can do it. We certainly have several individuals that can make the State Tournament. Brett Norvell went to state last year and won the Trispy Male Golfer of the Year award.”
Brayden Reed looks to lead the way for South Laurel this season, and he will be surrounded by talented teammates.
“Brayden Reed is our top guy going into this season as a Junior. Brayden has a rare talent and should be one of the top players in our,” King said. “He is currently playing summer tournaments and gaining lots of valuable experience. Brayden has been with our team since sixth grade. I'm excited to see where Brayden can go in golf and would expect him to make trips to the State Tournament.
“Also returning are Ashton Garland, Trey Jackson, and Ethan Durham,” he added. “Ethan is a junior and has been with the team for a couple of seasons now but he was relatively new to the game. He has worked hard in the offseason practicing and taking lessons and has shown that he's improved since last season. Trey Jackson will be a freshman next year. Trey has put in the work in the offseason. Besides growing and getting much stronger, there have been very few days gone by that he hasn't played, practiced, or done something to get better. His improvement from last season is remarkable. Trey is also playing in summer junior tournaments and is on his way to being a really good player and the anchor for our team in the future. Ashton Garland is just a great athlete. He plays and practices golf when he can but he also plays baseball and basketball. Ashton has the potential this year as a Sophomore to make great strides and provide us with a good score each time out. He posted one of his best scores of the season in our region tournament last year. Ashton is a gamer and will find a way to be competitive on the course.”
Also returning to the team are freshmen Luke Brown and Cody Smith.
“Both have been with the team for a couple of seasons,” King said. “These guys were beginning players but have made lots of improvement. I expect them to be competing for a spot on the Varsity team and will most definitely be near the top of our JV squad if they continue to put in the work and practice.
“We’ve had a player to come back to the team this year,” he added. “Brady Dalrymple will be our only senior and he was on the team for a season or two a few years back. He’s done quite well in soccer and decided to play both sports this year. Being a good athlete and talented, he will be a competitive force when determining varsity line ups this year.”
King said what excites him is the new players coming out to play this season.
“We have seventh-grader Bridger Ray playing,” he said. Bridger is just starting to play golf but he has a good swing and has been putting in some work to get better. Cole Harville, a freshman, is a good athlete that is starting golf but he shows talent and can move the ball out there. Joshua Steele, an eighth-grader, is brand new to the team this year and promises to become a player worth watching. Christian Clary, an eighth-grader, joined us at the end of last season and has returned for his first full year of golf. Christian has some experience but hard work and practice combined with his talent should produce results soon.
“We also have Cullen Dalrymple waiting in the wings,” he added. “Cullen will be a sixth-grader and not eligible to be on the team this year but he's getting ready for next year. And Jaxon Jervis, an eighth-grader, is a great addition. I saw Jaxon on the course playing golf with his grandfather years ago and began recruiting him right then. He’s finally on the team. Of all our new players, Jaxon has the most experience and I expect him to be a great player in the very near future, possibly competing for a varsity spot this season. With the players, families, and support I have, there could be nothing but optimism about the future of South Laurel Boys Golf.”
