Cardinal golf team captures first place honors

PINEVILLE — The South Laurel Cardinal golf team took home first place honors after turning in an impressive 171 during Monday’s match against Bell County, Harlan County, Whitley County and Knox Central.
The Bobcats placed second with a 173 while the Colonels finished third after shooting a 183. The Black Bears and Panthers didn’t qualify for team scores due to not having at least four golfers participating.
Whitley County’s RJ Osborne took home first place honors with a 35 while Bell County’s Andrew Caldwell finished in second place with a 37. The Cardinals’ Brayden Reed placed third with a 38.
South Laurel’s Ashton Garland shot a 40 while teammates Trey Jackson (44), Jaxon Jervis (49), and Ethan Durham (51) followed.
Ethan Bowlin added a 48 for the Colonels while Trey Lawson and Caleb Bennett each shot a 50.
Gunnar Sams shot a 44 for Bell County while Hayden Clark and William Miracle each finished with a 46 apiece and teammate Bub Treece finished with a 53.
Alex Smith led Knox Central with a 40 while Bruce Imel (43), and Grant Miller (59) followed. Brayden Casolari led Harlan County with a 42 while teammate Lewis shot a 50.
