Can Wildcats finish regular season play with a win?

CORBIN — Injuries have plagued Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats throughout the season but they’ve been able to heal up after being off the past two weeks due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Lynn Camp (0-5) was scheduled to play Williamsburg the past two weeks but attempts to play the district game had to be postponed and then canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Now Harris’ squad will shift their focus to a red-hot Middlesboro team. The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to play the Yellow Jackets which marks the regular-season finale for both teams.
“The one thing that has come from being off is we are healthy for the first time in a long time,” he said. “We have had to deal with some diversity just like I’m sure a lot of teams are dealing with this season. But I am proud of our team and the hard work they have put in every day even though they haven’t been able to play the last couple of weeks. “We were really disappointed this week when we didn’t get to play,” Harris added. “The week before we kind of expected it but this virus doesn’t care who it affects or what it affects and last week it hit us in a way I never dreamed.”
Last week’s cancellation also meant Harris squad wouldn’t have another home game the remainder of the season. Lynn Camp only played one game at home this season.
“One of the best things about coaching at Lynn Camp is our fans,” Harris said. “They are always supporting our team during the good times, bad times, and no matter what’s going on. To be able to play for them only one time at home is tough. We love our fans and we love playing in front of the home crowd.”
The Wildcats are also trying to avoid going winless for the first time in regular-season play since 2011. But to do so, they’ll have to slow down a Middlesboro team that has won three games in a row and is 6-1.
“They are a very well-coached group of kids,” Harris said. “You’re not only playing against some really good athletes but your playing against one of the greatest coaches to ever step on the field. We have to just grow up and not commit turnovers. Play our game and not get behind. But we look forward to getting back on the field this week.”
