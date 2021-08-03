CORBIN — It’s been quite a run for Vanessa Wiseman’s Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team the past four years.
They’ve won four consecutive region titles while running their win streak to 42 games since 2017. Just how dominant has Corbin been during the four year-span?
The Lady Redhounds are a remarkable 70-2 against 13th Region teams with their only losses coming against South Laurel.
Corbin will look to continue its success but does have some holes to fill with three players who graduated, which includes 13th Region Player of the Year Morgan Stacy.
“We lost three seniors that hurt us,” Wiseman said. “Two of those seniors played middle which leaves us with having to fill both varsity middle positions. Overall, we are returning six players that played varsity for us last year. The middle is a huge position on the team they are responsible for blocking and being the voice on the net. We have several girls that have been working very hard to fill these responsibilities.
“We have Isley Walker, a senior, who plays as a defensive specialties team on our team,” she added. “Isley is a player that never backs down from the challenge ahead no matter the size of the hitter on the other side. Chloe Adams, a senior, plays as an all-around player for us. Chloe is a player that we depend on to make those important plays that need to be made. Emma Krutsinger, a senior, who plays as an all-around player for us also. Emma knows exactly how to get our team going to play to our fullest potential, she is also able to make big plays when we need them the most. Emily Marcum, a senior, plays the right side for us. Emily is very consistent at keeping the ball the ball in play. Emma Ashurst, a junior, who plays as a defensive specialist, can read what is happening on the other side of the court and pick up balls that most players wouldn’t be able to see. Ava Maguet, a freshman, who plays as a setter. We threw Ava into the fire last year and asked her to fill the role as setter when she was only an 8th grader and she did just that. She had learning moments but she is very coachable and wants to be the best that she can be. She has only gotten better and the fact that she is only a freshman makes me very excited. “We also have Khloe Herchauan returning this year as a senior, who plays as a defensive specialist also,” Wiseman continued. “She didn’t play last year due to COVID, but she has come back and is as ready as ever. We also have Caroline Combs, a freshman, who will be a huge plus for our team this year. Caroline is competitive and will work her tail off to be the best that she can be. We also just received a transfer from Whitley County, Darcie Anderson, a sophomore, who will be another plus for our team this year.”
Wiseman said Corbin’s strength will experience while concern is finding someone to fill the middle position.
“Our team this year, for the most part, is returning girls, which will be a strength for us,” she said. “They have already been in those stressful situations and know what it takes to come out on top.
“A concern for us this year is filling that middle position,” Wiseman added. “Whoever we put in that spot is going to be young, and have to learn the game at such a fast speed.”
Another tough schedule will have the Lady Redhounds prepared for another run at district and regional crowns.
“Our schedule is tough again this year, as a coach I enjoy playing teams that are hard to beat because I want my team to be challenged at all times,” Wiseman admitted. “I want us to have to really work to get the win. It will only make us better in the long run. Of course, a win and loss record is important but the postseason is the most important. If we have to take a few losses but can learn from them to make us better, then it will be worth it. I do feel that our schedule will prepare us for district and region play.
“I think we have every chance in the world to compete for a district and region crown again this year,” she added. “I tell my girls that the ball is in their court. If they put their minds to it, then they will be successful, but if they go in that it is already theirs, then they will be upset with the outcome. No one is going to give them anything they will have to work for every point and every win they receive this season.
“To be successful this year we have to trust each other on the court,” Wiseman added. “We have to believe that our teammates are where they need to be. We also have to increase our communication on the floor from talking about what is happening on the other side of the floor to cheering each other on. You can not play volleyball silent and be successful, it's a team sport we have to communicate.”
