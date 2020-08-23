We Rock 102.7 announced a new addition to the Williamsburg High School Yellow Jacket Broadcast Crew for 2020-2021.
Calvin Capps will join Stan Lovett for football, and take over as voice of the Jackets during the basketball season.
Lovett broadcast his first Williamsburg game on the radio in the early 1960s, then returned as voice of the Jackets in 1991 where he has broadcast over 1,000 Jacket games since.
Calvin is a native of Whitley County and has spent the last four seasons working on North and South Laurel High School broadcasts.
A University of the Cumberlands graduate, Calvin knows Williamsburg High School football and basketball well. He competed against the Jackets while in high school and has followed them closely over the last decade.
Upon being named to the Jacket broadcast crew, Capps said, “I am honored to work alongside Stan and eventually take over the reigns from the man that I modeled my broadcasting style after.”
He went on to say, “I have a passion for local high school sports. I love getting to work with the athletes and help promote them both on and off the court. I’m excited about the opportunity to work in my hometown and call games for a team that has such a wonderful tradition and one of the most supportive fan bases in the state.”
