CORBIN — A routine trip to the post office turned into a dream come true for former Corbin Lady Redhound softball star Calli (Hendrickson) Justice.
Justice found out from her mother that she will be inducted into the 2022 Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
“I was extremely surprised,” she said. “My mom was in town visiting for the day, I live in Tennessee now, and she received a text message from Kathy McAllister telling her to let me know. We were on our way to the post office and she read it out loud. I immediately started tearing up and we had to tell my dad and brothers. It’s a moment I’ll never forget for sure.
“Gosh, I can’t even put it into words,” Justice added. “All the long hours of practice with the team, then practicing on my days off. The extra swings, extra fly balls, all led to this. The hard work paid off and I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. It’s truly an honor.”
During her career at Corbin, Justice put up outstanding numbers at the plate.
She batted .420 during her senior season in 2011, had a slugging percentage of .563, and an on-base percentage of .471. Justice had hits in 31 of the 33 games she played which also included a 23-game hit streak.
When she graduated, Justice had set numerous program records at the time. She finished her career with 10 home runs, 100 RBI, 158 hits, 33 doubles, 93 runs scored and a .570 slugging percentage. Justice also finished with 50 hits twice during her career while driving in a career-best 36 RBI in a season.
Justice won local Player of the Year honors, was an East-West All-Star, a Kentucky All-Star, and a Kentucky vs. Tennessee Home Run Derby champion.
“It’s absolutely a dream come true,” she said. “You know my family, sports, especially softball, runs in our blood. My dad and my brothers always pushed me to be the best I could be. They spent so much time with me at the ball field on the weekends. Chance would pitch to me, I can’t even tell you how many balls he’d throw to me in the heat or he’d take me to the field house on cold and rainy days.
“Jimmy would be outside the fence in the outfield rounding up the balls I hit and of course my dad would be standing close by me giving me pointers,” Justice added. “The bond we formed from softball means everything to me — it’s definitely more than just a game. I owe a lot to them, I didn’t realize then why they pushed me so hard, until now.”
Justice admitted that becoming a Hall of Famer one day was something that was always in the back of her mind.
“But you never know if you’ll accomplish it,” she added. “I’m truly honored and so grateful. I still don’t think it’s sunk in yet. I’m 29-years old now and a wife and mom to a 3-year old. I can’t wait to explain it to my son when he’s older.”
