LONDON — To say it was a tough night for the South Laurel Cardinal football team might be an understatement.
Not only did the Cardinals drop their final game of the season to Knox Central, 50-20, but they also are now without a head coach after Donnie Burdine turned in his resignation which in turn would be effective immediately once the Cardinals’ season was over (South Laurel’s game next week is canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines).
Burdine spent six years as South Laurel's coach, posting a 19-43 record.
“I didn’t tell the players until after the game,” Burdine said. “We’ve had some good wins here. My passion and my goal was always to be top level. Nobody does this to be average. We do it to win a championship, and it didn’t seem like it was going to happen here. So I decided to hang it up and rest a little bit, and see if I can find a place to do that.”
South Laurel’s Achille’s heel throughout the season has been its defensive play, and it continued again during Friday’s game against Knox Central.
The Panthers became the fifth team to score at least 50 points against the Cardinals.
Knox Central quarterback Brady Worley threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win while adding another score on the ground.
The 36-point win improved the Panthers to 4-2 while South Laurel’s record fell to 0-8, pushing the Cardinals’ losing skid to 14 games.
The fireworks started early for Knox Central with Worley and Abram Brock hooking up for a 65-yard touchdown connection during the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage.
Knox Central was able to add to its 6-0 advantage by recovering the ensuing onside kick.
Ethan Mills added a five-yard touchdown run a few plays later to give his team a 12-0 cushion just 50 seconds into the game.
The Panthers continued to dominate in the first quarter on their third possession of the game with Worley’s second touchdown pass, a 26-yarder to Jake Fisher, increasing their lead to 20-0 with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.
South Laurel finally answered on its ensuing possession with Dylan Burdine throwing a 41-yard touchdown pass to cut his team’s deficit to 20-8 at the 5:44 mark.
But didn’t take long for Knox Central to regain the momentum.
Worley capped off the Panthers’ fourth possession with a one-yard touchdown run to push his team’s advantage to 28-8 with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Knox Central made it five-for-five when Seth Huff was able to find paydirt on the Panthers’ fifth possession, breaking loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to give his team a 36-8 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Worley’s third touchdown pass, a 46-yarder to Brock, increased the Panthers’ advantage to 44-8 at the 10:10 mark of the second quarter.
Knox Central put its finishing touches on its win thanks to Devin Hoskins’ stripping the ball from a South Laurel player and racing 51 yards to make the score 50-8 at halftime.
The Panthers rested their starters for almost the entirety of the second half as the lone score during the game’s final 24 minutes of play came from the Cardinals’ Traeton Napier.
Napier scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 3:24 remaining while cutting his team’s deficit to 50-14. Burdine added a touchdown run at the end of the game to make the final score, 50-20.
