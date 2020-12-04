LONDON — It wasn’t the type of season former South Laurel football coach Donnie Burdine had envisioned for his team this past fall but some positives came out of the Cardinals’ 0-8 campaign.
The disadvantages South Laurel and other teams across the state had to deal with were the unknowns the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it. The Cardinals were talented but also a young and inexperienced team that had to deal with playing one of the toughest slates in the Tri-County.
“I was pleased with the attitudes and the effort that our kids gave us for most of the season,” Burdine said. “I thought they battled but were too thin and a bit too inexperienced for the quality of schedule we play. It was a real disadvantage for our kids this season with the covid restrictions. I honestly didn't realize how much coaching was getting done between January and August. We needed that time to install defense, work in new kids and get the reps offensively we needed. We weren't the only ones affected wither, good teams all over the state struggled at times.
“Our kids and staff also had to deal with me being sick and really still not 100 percent today,” he added. “All in all, I thought the ones who stayed showed great character. We started with a good but experienced team but HCI destroyed some usually academically dependable kids. We had nine starters miss time for grades and then, of course, you always have a couple of injuries. Covid's biggest damage to our season was numbers. We typically average 55 to 60 and we started the season with 42 and two were injured and unavailable.”
Burdine said he had hopes that the Cardinals could pull off a surprise win or two against some of the better teams on a challenging slate.
“I had hoped this year's team would surprise a team or two but we always knew as a staff that this team would struggle against the schedule,” he said. “We honestly have only been surprised by one team since starting this process and that was last season. We expected to be very, very good last season, and I made a critical mistake and over-scheduled early.”
Burdine stepped down as South Laurel’s coach at the end of the regular season and he feels the program is in good shape for whoever takes over as head coach.
“As a program, there is no comparison from where we inherited it to where it is,” he said. “One season does not make a program — traditions, expectations, and culture does. Whoever South Laurel hires will find a place to start that is much better than where I began. Stability, working showers, equipment that isn’t broken, helmets that aren't dangerous, uniforms on par with anyone, a weight room that has equipment in it, a competitive middle school, and a youth team competing. The list goes on and on, but most importantly a fan base that wants to win. “That is a culture change,” Burdine added. “The eighth-graders coming in are a nice class. The kids still on the roster gained a year of needed experience. If the new coach isn’t saddled with covid restrictions, I don’t see why they can’t win. The schedule has been lightened up a lot from this last cycle. I think the future looks bright for South Laurel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.