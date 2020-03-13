LEXINGTON -- Sixth Region champion Bullitt East might have started the game slowly, but the Lady Chargers finished strong by punching a ticket into quarterfinal action of the 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen with a 66-55 win over Elizabethtown.
The Lady Chargers (25-7) misfired on 10 of their first 11 shot attempts and dug themselves a 10-point hole before roaring back during the second and third quarters to secure the 11-point victory.
"Coming in, I thought one of the keys was rebounding the basketball," Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings said. "We wanted to keep them off the glass. For the most part, rebounding was the key to us getting the lead…I'm proud of these kids and proud of this team."
Lexi Taylor led the way for Bullitt East with 28 points and nine rebounds while Gracie Merkle finished with 10 points and three rebounds. The Lady Chargers shot 17-of-42 from the floor, and 23-of-28 from the free-throw line while outrebounding the Lady Panthers, 34-30.
Whitney Hay led Elizabethtown (27-6) in scoring with 16 points while Kayra Freeman finished with 14 points. The Lady Panthers shot 18-of-55 from the floor, including a 5-of-19 effort from 3-point range.
Elizabethtown took advantage of Bullitt East's 1-of-10 shooting effort in the first quarter and built a 14-8 lead. The Lady Panthers hit 6-of-11 shot attempts while Freeman, Hay, and Franklin each scored four points apiece to help Elizabethtown to a six-point advantage.
The roles flipped in the second quarter with the Lady Chargers opening the period with an 18-0 run to take a 26-14 lead at the 2:34 mark.
Bullitt East's Taylor and Gracie Bowman each had a 3-pointer apiece during the run while the Lady Chargers finished the half connecting on 6-of-18 shot attempts in the first half.
Elizabethtown's shooting cooled down during the period, and the Lady Panthers were held scoreless until Freeman hit a 3-pointer and closed out the half with a layup to cut her team's deficit to 26-19 at the half.
Elizabethtown connected on only 2-of-11 shot attempts during the period and 8-of-22 from the floor during the first half. They were outrebounded 17-7 and turned the ball over eight times.
Bullitt East extended its lead to 32-19 early in the fourth quarter after a layup by Griffin and four consecutive points buy Taylor capped off a 5-0 run.
The Lady Panthers' Hay cut her team's deficit to 37-27 after a 3-pointer at the 3:56 mark of the third quarter, but five consecutive points by Bullitt East's Merkle pushed the Lady Chargers' advantage to 48-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Elizabethtown was able to make one final push during the final eight minutes.
A 3-pointer by Freeman ignited a 12-2 run that saw the Lady Panthers pull to within five points (50-45) with 4:52 remaining. Bullitt East's Taylor responded with her second 3-pointer that gave her team a 53-45 edge.
Freeman kept her team alive with another basket at the 2:59 mark to make the score, 53-49, but Merkle came up big on both ends of the court to help secure the in for the Lady Chargers. Her layup with less than two minutes remaining made the score, 57-49, while she also added a couple of blocks that kept the Lady Panthers from getting any closer.
2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls' Sweet SixteenFirst Round at Rupp Arena
Bullitt East 66, Elizabethtown 55
Bullitt East 8 18 22 18--66
E-Town 14 5 14 22--55
Bullitt East (66) -- Ezel 4, Taylor 28, Egan 10, Scott 2, Griffin 7, Granada 5, Merkel 10.
Elizabethtown (55) -- Freeman 14, Hay 16, Clark 7, Taylor 8, Macy 3, Bowman 3, Franklin 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.