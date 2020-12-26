Spencer Hays participated in this past weekend's FUJIBJJ Louisville Championships and turned in an impressive stay. Hays won two gold medals (one for GI and another in no GI) in the Kids Division. He also received a silver medal in the Adult GI Division. Hays competed in a total of seven matches. | Photos Submitted

