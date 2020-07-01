The Aimtakers S3DA's Savannah Hoffman and Sadie Hoffman had a fantastic day on Thursday during the S3DA state championships in London. Savannah Hoffman shot 4-up (204), bringing home the S3DA 3D state championship in the middle school division. Sadie Hoffman shot a 161, taking the S3DA state title in the elementary traditional division. Savannah Hoffman also brought home the ASA Middle School Pins championship while Sadie Hoffman placed second with a career-best 178 score. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you