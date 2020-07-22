Bringing home some hardware

Corbin's Gavin Allen and Micah Engle and Knox Central's Jevonte Turner traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this past weekend, and came away with the 2020 NTBA National Championship.

The trio helped lead the Tri-State Assault to wins over CF Elite (58-51), Carolina Defenders (64-36), Ascend Ballers Green (71-65), and Carolina Thunder (73-56) before defeating the Carolina Renegades in the championship game, 63-52. | Photo Contributed