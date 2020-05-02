Lynn Camp’s Brianne Santiago had hopes of doing something special during her senior season as a Lady Wildcat tennis player.
She was the lone senior and had hopes of leading Lynn Camp throughout the season but unfortunately, she never got the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of the spring sports season.
Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris said he was excited to see what Santiago could have accomplished on the court.
”Brianne is an excellent student and role model,” Harris said. “With this being her first year of tennis, it’s hard to gauge where she stood. I have known this student for four years and everything I have watched her do has been at 110 percent.
“To say she is disappointed is an understatement,” he added. “For the last three years, we have been trying to rebuild the tennis program and get student interest back. I feel like we had turned some corners this year until we were asked to shut down. Brianne is a great student and I have watched her grow into a fine person in the last three years. I look forward to seeing her future accomplishments.“
Harris said the one thing he wants to tell his lone senior was to “never give up.”
”I have learned many times throughout my life that everything won’t always go as it is planned,” he said. “Life will put hurdles in your way. My best advice is to never give up, always focus on the positives, and learn from the adversity.“
