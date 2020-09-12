WILLIAMSBURG — A hot first half helped the Whitley County Colonel Boys Soccer team to a 2-1 win over the Somerset Christian School in their first game of the season on Tuesday.
It has been close to a year since soccer teams laced up their cleats across the Bluegrass. Whitley County got off to somewhat of a slow start, but was able to turn things around quickly, once they got into a better rhythm on the night.
Coach Michael Branham said that he was happy with his team’s ability to fight through adversity early and come back to take the win. He said he was glad to see his team against an opponent and get a good feel of where they are at this point in the season.
“I am very pleased with the win, but overall, it was a great way to see where we are as a team,” said Branham.
With one of their key players out from a red card from his last game of the 2019 season, the Colonels were a little short-handed on Tuesday. Coupled with the fact that Branham’s squad was dealing with some serious cramps to start the game, the Colonels were looking at a 1-0 deficit not too far into the first half.
Branham made some lineup changes midway through the half that helped Whitley County gain some momentum. Quickly, the Colonels went from trailing 1-0, to taking a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished.
“We were down 1-0 and started having trouble with our guys cramping up,” said Branham. “Our subs battled and provided a spark, and that led to us going up 2-1 by halftime. We are playing without a key player right now, which makes things tougher.”
James Kelly was the first to connect on a goal for the Colonels. Kelly scored with 12 minutes left in the half to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Zack Epperson put a penalty kick in the back of the net to give his team the 2-1 lead with just two minutes remaining.
“Again, I am very pleased with the win,” said Branham. “This lets us know what we have to work on moving forward, but I am excited to start the season with a win.”
