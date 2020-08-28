LONDON — What started as a routine three-day trip to Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital turned out to be a weekend to remember for Laurel County native Luke Floyd.
Luke isn’t your every day 8-year-old.
From the day he was born, to present day, Luke has battled to enjoy the things he loves in life — playing sports, and watching his favorite baseball player Brandon Phillips on the diamond.
Luke’s parents, Quentin and Millie, knew early on during Millie’s pregnancy that he was going to be born with a heart abnormality, but delivered more bad news days before Luke was born.
“We were told just a few days before he was born that he likely would not live. Not only did he live, but he appeared to be in perfect health, and his echo was improving,” Millie said. “When he was a month old, we went for a follow-up cardiology appointment at UK, expecting to be released. His echo, however, presented an extremely diminished squeeze of his heart muscle, and his left ventricle had holes all through it, similar to the holes in a sponge. His heart function was only 18 percent. Several days in the PICU at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and several tests later gave us his official diagnosis of Left Ventricular Noncompaction Cardiomyopathy and Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Heart muscle diseases that lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest and stroke, if left undiagnosed and untreated.
“In our research, we found doctors that specialized in LVNC, which is very rare, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and moved Luke’s care there when he was seven months old,” she added. “Luke’s visits to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have gradually been spaced out over the years. As an infant, he went once a month for echoes. He has done so well that he now goes once a year. These appointments are during the summer months, and we have been scheduling them around Cincinnati Reds home games since we started going to Children’s when he was an infant.”
This summer, Luke’s parents had to change their regular plans of attending a Cincinnati Reds game due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
But what could have been a disappointment turned out to be a dream come true for Luke.
“From as young as 2 years-old, Luke has told us that Brandon Phillips was his favorite player. In wee ball, he would imitate his style of play, and he always wears number 4 in baseball because of Brandon Phillips,” Millie said. “When Brandon Phillips left the Reds, we didn’t know if Luke would get to see him play in person again.
“Luke’s annual checkup was already scheduled for August 24,” she added. “Because the hospital visits are so hectic with appointments and testing, we always try to make it as fun as we possibly can. Of course, due to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 restrictions, we knew watching a Reds game wouldn’t be possible this time. The Lexington Legends and Florence Y’alls started doing some games this summer, and Quentin saw on the Legends Facebook page that Brandon Phillips would be playing with them for the rest of the season. When we saw that, there was no question that we had to take Luke to see him play again.”
Not only did Luke get to he his all-time favorite baseball player play but he also was able to take a picture with Phillips along with having the former Reds star send out a message to Luke on Phillips’ personal Twitter account — “It was nice seeing my good friend Luke last night looking all big & strong! Can’t wait to see u again next time let me know you’re coming so I can surprise u w/ a gift little boss! Also, #4 looks good on u too.”
Luke said he enjoys his trips to Cincinnati but admitted this year’s trip was the icing on the cake.
“I always love going, because our family always does something fun when we go, like it’s a vacation,” he said. “We get to stay in a hotel when we go. Cincinnati Children’s is a great hospital and all of my doctors are really nice. The best part of this trip was getting to meet Brandon Phillips at the Legends game Saturday.
“Getting to tell Brandon Phillips that I am his biggest fan was awesome,” Luke added. “I love our picture together. I won’t ever forget it, and I can’t wait to see what kind of surprise he has for me when I go back.”
Millie admitted the entire weekend turned out to be amazing for not only Luke but the entire family.
“At the Legends game, Quentin chose seats behind home plate so that Luke could see him hitting up close,” she said. “On his second at-bat, Luke called out, ‘Phillips! I’m your biggest fan! I’m number 4 too!’ Brandon Phillips turned around, smiled, and Luke stood in front of the net so they could pose for a picture together. Luke’s whole life was made. When Quentin shared my Facebook post on Twitter, we had no idea Brandon Phillips would ever look at it, and we definitely were not expecting a retweet with an invitation to come back for a surprise.
“As parents, it was such a special moment to see Luke’s dream come true right in front of us,” Millie added. “We were in tears to see how genuinely happy he was at that moment. When he saw that Brandon Phillips had referred to him as his ‘good friend’ in his retweet, he was beside himself. Then, to go to the Y’alls game in Florence on Sunday and participate in some of their contests just added to the fun. Luke was chosen out of the crowd to win a giant baseball cookie. We will definitely be going to a Legends game soon to see what Brandon has for Luke. We will keep everyone updated.”
And to cap the trip off, Luke’s visit to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday was a positive one.
“Luke’s appointment on Monday went very well,” Quentin said. “He had an echo to check his heart measurements and function. These numbers were all in the normal range. He also had his first exercise stress test, and his heart rhythms looked great on that test. His EKG was normal as well. He had bloodwork and a 24-hour monitor to wear, and as long as those results are good, he is cleared for another year. The electrophysiology team also asked Luke to join a study that will help them better understand the heart rhythms of cardiomyopathy patients. We are part of several of these studies because we will do anything we can to improve the outcomes for cardiomyopathy patients.
“We are thankful every day for the miracles in Luke’s life,” he added. “Just days before he was born, we were told he wouldn’t live after he was born. Then, after he was diagnosed, we were told all of the restrictions that he would have. But God made him so strong and resilient. Every swing of the baseball bat, every run around the bases, every catch made is truly a miracle that we don’t take for granted.”
After being cleared for another year, Luke now switches his focus on playing for the South Laurel All-Stars.
“I am so happy to make the All-Star team and that I get to play more baseball with my friends,” he said. “I’m always ready to play.”
“Anyone that knows Luke knows that he loves all sports, but that baseball is special to him,” Millie added. “When you are told that your baby will not survive, and almost nine years later he is still thriving and able to do everything that he wants to do, you know that God has a great plan. Luke is very aware that his heart is special, and that he needs medicine twice a day to keep it beating strong. We pray that medication is the only intervention he ever needs, but we do know that cardiomyopathy is a major cause of heart transplants. While his doctors are very encouraging of him being involved in sports, they always remind us that his condition may not always allow him to play sports. So we try our best to develop other interests.”
