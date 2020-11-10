HYDEN — The talents of Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen and wide receiver Gavon Thomas were on full display Friday night during the Yellow Jackets’ 45-7 rout of Leslie County.
Bowen threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding 51 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Thomas’s five receiving touchdowns joined him with six other players at the No. 2 spot in the state’s record book. He also hauled in 271 receiving yards.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) totaled more than 400 yards of offense for the second straight game. Chris Howard also turned in a big game on the defensive side of things, finishing with 23 tackles and five sacks.
“This was a good win for us,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “Our kids came ready to play and executed. I thought we played well on both sides of the ball.
“We got after it and did what we needed to do to win,” he added. “We scored early on offense and stopped them on defense and took co tell of the game.”
Williamsburg scored early and often during their 38-point win as Bowen hit Thomas with a 54-yard touchdown strike four minutes into the game to make the score, 7-0.
Bowen and Thomas hooked up again two minutes later (6:00), this time for 48 yards to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 cushion.
Williamsburg continues to dominate in the second quarter with Bowen’s third touchdown strike to Thomas netting eight yards while pushing their team’s advantage to 21-0 with 11:18 remaining in the first half.
Leslie County managed to cut its deficit to 21-7 two minutes later but a 35-yard field goal by Micah Steely combined with Bowen’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Thomas gave the Yellow Jackets a comfortable 31-7 lead at halftime.
Bowen added an eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter while his fifth touchdown pass to Thomas with 40 seconds left until the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring.
