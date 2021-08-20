Sydney Bowen has had some big shoes to fill, as the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have seen some impressive quarterbacks come through the program.
From 2018 to 2019, it was Dalton Ponder at quarterback who set records and helped to lead his team to a Class 1A, Region 4 championship game in his senior season. Before that, it was Alec Poore who led the Yellow Jackets as quarterback from 2015 to 2017.
And now, Bowen has taken the reigns. Though Bowen said he felt some pressure heading into last season as a sophomore starting at quarterback, he said his teammates helped to calm his nerves.
“I had a very good senior class last year like Gavin Thomas, Brenden Lester and Jamie Juan, they were on the starting offense with me and they kind of calmed me down some,” he said.
Many thought the 2020 season would be a rebuilding year for the Yellow Jackets but Bowen, who was only a sophomore at the time, was ready to step up. And step up he did.
Last season, Bowen threw for 1,555 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading the team with 566 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
He helped to lead his young team to their fifth straight district title, third overall regional crown and extended their winning streak against district opponents to 20 games in a row. The Yellow Jackets saw their season come to an end in the Class A State Semifinals against Kentucky Country Day.
“We did great but we fell short in that last game, in the state semis but I felt like we could have won that game but we didn’t come in mentally prepared,” Bowen said.
Bowen, who was named the 2020 TRISPY Football Player of the Year, is looking to do that and much more in his junior season as the Yellow Jackets' quarterback.
“My goals are to be better than I was last year, have a little more passing yards than I did last year, more rushing yards and our team goal is to get to the state championship and win that,” Bowen said.
Bowen is hoping to help lead his team to yet another district title and make it past the state semifinals to take their shot at the state title.
“We’ve been grinding really, really hard but now that I have that full season of quarterback under my belt, I think we’re going to be alright,” Bowen said.
