CORBIN -- This spring was supposed to a special time for Tyler Harris' boys and girls Corbin High School track teams.
Both teams returned an abundance of talent that had many believing both teams could bring home regional championships while making a strong showing at the state level as well.
Both teams were denied the opportunity to show what they could do this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the spring sports season in the state.
"It's tough. I was sure this would be a great season for the boys and girls," Harris said. "We had a great preseason and I felt like we were on pace for some quality performances. I certainly believe we were prepared to make runs at the region titles. We were primed and ready and were putting our pieces in place to set our kids up for success.
"It's unfortunate and knowing all of the conditioning work we put into it kind of leaves me with an empty feeling," he added. "I don't like wondering what could have been but I also think this was the best decision. Health and public safety has to be a priority so as disheartening as this has been, I understand. I honestly thought we would be on a three- to four-week break. I assumed we would be back after spring break so I had begun making plans to pick up our training from that point. After it became clear this would extend beyond that mark, I took it day by day. I know my athletes were doing the same."
Harris said he would have liked to have seen his kids' hard work during the preseason pay off this spring.
"I hate it for the kids. For the seniors, obviously, but for the juniors and underclassmen too because they all lost a whole season and an opportunity," he said. "They had been working so hard and practice had been incredibly focused. I just know this season would have been special."
