BOLD MOVES PAID OFF: Atlanta won the trade deadline which led to the Braves winning the World Series

It happened.
The unthinkable.
What was the most frustrating Braves’ season for me as a fan in a long, long time, turned out to be the most enjoyable.
Yes, even better than the 1995 World Series Champion team.
A team that no one gave a chance to even make the playoffs on July 13 (Fangraphs had Atlanta’s chances of winning the World Series at 0.3 percent) won the World Series for the first time in 26 years due to a couple of things: 1. Winning the trade deadline, 2. It’s hard to beat a team that has heart, confidence, the want-to, and momentum on their side.
I said this two weeks ago in my column, and I’ll repeat it once again — who would have thunk it?
Against all odds, Atlanta found a way to win the franchise’s fourth world championship by overcoming the underdog role in all three playoff series.
Did I believe they would win it all in April? Yes.
What about May, June, July, and August?
No, No, No, and No.
September?
Maybe some wishful thinking but even once they clinched the National League Eastern Division, I didn’t believe my beloved Braves could win it all.
And, shame on me.
They proved me wrong due to the talent Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos managed to get at the trade deadline.
His moves to get Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, and Adam Duvall in July won the World Series for Atlanta.
Don’t believe me?
Well, if an MVP award would be given during the NLDS against Milwaukee, Pederson would have won it. Rosario was named NLCS MVP while Soler took home World Series MVP honors. And don’t forget, Duvall came up with key hits throughout the playoffs.
Of course, the solid core of players such as Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Dansby Swanson combined with a solid pitching staff and relief pitching played a huge role as well.
But if the moves weren’t made by Anthopoulos to get Pederson, Soler, Rosario, and Duvall, I wouldn’t be writing this column today.
As a life-long Braves fan, it had been a long 26 years since the Braves were world champions.
Was the wait worth it?
Of course.
And with the abundance of talent Atlanta returns, I don’t believe us Braves fans will have to wait as long for world championship No. 5.
