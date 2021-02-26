WILLIAMSBURG — With their team trailing Whitley County, 16-14, going into the second quarter, North Laurel’s Hailee Valentine and Bella Sizemore took it upon themselves to get their team the lead for good once second quarter play began.
Valentine and Bella Sizemore combined to score 15 of North Laurel’s 24 second-quarter points to help push their team to a 38-26 halftime lead, and the Lady Jaguars never looked back during their 84-69 win on Tuesday.
“I didn’t have us ready to play tonight,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The game plan I had for us was not very good. Defensively, our focus was not where it needed to be. Luckily, the players stepped up offensively and did some good individual performances.
“Hailee Valentine was under control and focused on what was open which led to her getting an efficient 31 points,” he added. “Emily Sizemore had a good game with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and her sister, Bella, had 18 points. I hope to have a better game plan for our next two games this week as we have two very good teams on the road.”
Valentine led all scorers with her 31-point scoring effort while Bella Sizemore added 18 points and Emily Sizemore finished with 14 points.
Gracie Jo Wilder led the Lady Colonels with 21 points while Marissa Douglas added 16 points and Jaycie Monhollen finished with 11 points.
North Laurel outscored Whitley County, 28-24, in the third quarter, building a commanding 66-50 advantage. The Lady Colonels outscored the Lady Jaguars 19-18 in the fourth quarter but the damage had already been done.
North Laurel 84, Whitley County 69
North Laurel 14 24 28 18—84
Whitley County 16 10 24 19—69
North Laurel (84) — Valentine 31, B. Sizemore 18, Nichelson 9, E. Sizemore 14, McKnight 9, Adams 1, McClure 2.
Whitley County (69) — Monhollen 11, R. Anderson 8, Douglas 16, Wilder 21, D. Anderson 12, Moses 1.
