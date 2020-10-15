CORBIN — Allen Harris and his Lynn Camp Wildcats have had the past week off, healing up and preparing to play Harlan on the road in a key district matchup Friday.
Inexperience and injuries have played a big factor in Lynn Camp’s slow start to begin the season, according to Harris.
“I also think not being in the weight room from March on, due to Covid, has really changed the way we play and injuries,” he said. “We knew going into the season we were a very young, and inexperienced team, but in the past, we have used the weight room to help overcome a lot of that youth. This year, of course, has been a lot different and I truly believe it has set us back some as well as the schedule we have played. We have played some very good teams so far and it only gets tougher.”
Despite most prognosticators believing Friday’s game against Harlan is a must-win for the Wildcats, Harris said his team is only focusing on the matter at hand.
“We just want to try be 1-0 this week,” he said. “That really is all we are focusing on at this point. Every week we see some improvement in all aspects of our game. A bye week has really done us a lot of good — healing some nagging injuries and working on the chemistry of our team.”
Harris said he didn’t expect his team to get off to such a slow start but feels his players have been working and preparing to get their first win of the season on Friday.
“I don’t think any coach would plan on being 0-4 but I did expect us to struggle some this year due to youth,” he said. “Injuries have definitely played a huge role in our play again had we been in the weight room I feel a lot of those injuries don’t occur.
“We definitely want a win and need a win but Harlan is a much improved team this year and we will have to play really good to beat them,” Harris added. “We need to score more points. Our offense has definitely struggled this year and we need to stop putting our defense in the hole due to bad play on the offensive side of the ball. I think if we can fix some of our offensive woes then the other things will take care of themselves.”
