A big first inning was all the Whitley County Lady Colonels needed to come away with the 4-3 win over Garrard County on Monday.
The Lady Colonels started the softball game off with a strong showing at the plate in the top of the first inning. Four Whitley County players crossed home, as the Lady Colonels took advantage of the Garrard County errors and were able to keep the ball in play in most of their at-bats.
Jaycie Monhollen led Whitley County at the plate. She had a double and drove in one run on the night. Katiebeth Kelly, Mackenzie Lunsford, and Kara Canada all singled once apiece and had one run batted in. Kelly, Monhollen, Ryleigh Perry, and Maddie Richardson all scored runs for the Lady Colonels.
Coach Angela Singleton said she was happy for her team to come away with the win, but she would have liked to seen more from them after the first inning.
“I’m pleased overall with the girls and their efforts today. Coming away with a win is always good, but we still have things we need to work on,” said Singleton. “We lose momentum and started rushing our at-bats.”
Lunsford went the distance for Whitley County on the mound. She allowed 12 hits, three runs, and struck out five batters in the complete game effort. While Garrard County was able to put the ball in play with 12 hits throughout the game, the Lady Colonels were able to keep them from advancing to home. Garrard County left 13 runners on base on the night.
With the win, Whitley County is now 2-3 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Harrison County
Singleton said her team has to continue working in order to reach their goals.
“There is still a lot of season left and these girls have goals they want to reach this season,” said Singleton. “I have no doubt they will continue to improve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.