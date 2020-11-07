WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets wrapped up their fourth volleyball season in school history, and they were able to show the type of improvement that raised a few eyebrows in 2020.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were not a team that was able to compete for a district or regional title, especially in the 50th District where both the regional champ (Corbin) and the runner-up (Whitley County) both play. But, each night they took the floor, Williamsburg was able to improve. They showed the rest of the district that they are headed in the right direction.
In a year where many were unsure if these girls would even get to take the court, due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, Coach Dirk Berta said he and his team are just thankful for the opportunity to compete against their opponents and get in a full season of volleyball.
“First of all, we are thankful we got through the season without any illnesses and our girls got to play,” said Berta. “We saw progress this season and we are still moving in the right direction. Our team improves every year, especially with the level of competition we face in the 50th District.”
One positive for the Yellow Jackets is that they will return most of their team next season. Williamsburg had just three seniors on their roster this year in Mikkah Siler, Bethany Stephens, and Bridgett Carpenter. Berta said all three players were able to bring something different to the court for the Yellow Jackets, and all three will be difficult to replace.
“We will definitely miss our three seniors. Mikka Siler led us in serve receive, blocks, and kills this year, and is currently holding the all-time career blocks and kills record for our program,” said Berta. “Bethany Stephens was a first-year player this year, but we were happy to see her as one of our top ace leaders. Bridgett Carpenter is the last remaining member of the 2017 inaugural season and has been here from the beginning. She will be missed.”
In 2021, the Yellow Jackets look forward to having one of their more experienced squads in their short history back on the court. There will be six varsity players for Williamsburg returning next year who had varsity experience and played big minutes in 2020.
Madison Baird, Vidisha Banker, Kaylee Graham, Grace Abbott, Zoie Brown, and Lylah Mattingly were all big contributors for the Lady Yellow Jackets, with all six of them playing in each varsity match this season.
Berta said next year’s team will be the most experienced he has had and he has high hopes for the returning squad.
“We have several young players that can step into varsity roles. Next year’s team will be the most experienced we have seen at Williamsburg,” said Berta. “We look forward to competing and bringing home the All “A” Region title and winning district sets and matches. To God be the glory.”
