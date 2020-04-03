Bengals heading in the right direction with NFL Draft coming up

The NFL Draft is almost upon us (April 23), and if you’re a Cincinnati Bengal fan, as I am, I’m sure you’re pretty excited.
For the first time in a long time, owner Mike Brown is dealing out some big-time money to sign free agents, and so far, so good.
Cincinnati has signed some key defensive players that will surely be starters once the season is kicked off this fall. The Bengals still have some contracts to shore up, and hopefully those will be tacklers soon, while signing running back Joe Mixon to a long-term deal.
Before we get to the draft, a big question still looms — what is Cincinnati management going to do with quarterback Andy Dalton?
When the season ended back in February, many believed a Dalton trade to New England or Chicago would be inevitable, but the Red Rifle’s remaining money ($17.7 million) on his contract seems to be scaring teams off now.
Do the Bengals keep him? Or do they release him and eat a chunk of the remaining money he’s owed? If they do cut him, they’ll receive a lot of money with their salary cap. The next few weeks are going to be interesting.
Now on to the draft.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow seems to be a lock at the No. 1 spot for Cincinnati or is he?
Rumors are now floating around that Miami might offer the Bengals the bank — rumors have it maybe three first founders and a second-rounder.
If those rumors are true, it’d be hard for Cincinnati’s ownership to turn it down, but if you’re asking me, which Brown and his Bengals management aren’t, I say pick Burrow. This is the player that Cincinnati’s management and fans have been waiting on for a long, long time.
Burrow could very well be the best quarterback drafted since Andrew Luck. He’s talented enough to be Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback for the next 10 years.
Yes, Cincinnati is coming off a miserable season, but with the addition of Burrow along with the free agents signed, and a draft that will hopefully address the offensive line and linebacker position, the Bengals aren’t too far away from playoff contention.
Laugh if you want, but eight of Cincinnati’s losses were of eight points or less. In the NFL, things change quickly and with the abundance of talent the Bengals have signed and will be drafting, along with a healthy AJ Green, Cincinnati will compete for the AFC North’s crown.
You may be laughing now but you will be eating crow later.
