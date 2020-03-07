BATTLE OF THE LAURELS: North/South title game could be one for the ages

The matchup everyone has been waiting for will take place this evening at 7 p.m. at the Corbin Arena.
Yep, the time is now to see who will be crowned as the 13th Region Girls Tournament champions.
Let’s call it, "The Battle of the Laurels: The Dream Game."
Am I going overboard?
Maybe, maybe not, but with the two teams not playing this season for the first time (no one has still given a reason why), why not label it what it is — a dream matchup.
You’ve got two county schools that are ranked in the state’s top 15, and let’s face it, both teams I’m sure, have had this potential matchup on their respective radars for a long time — I know I have.
You’ve got defending regional champion North Laurel flying under the radar for the entire season and then you’ve got South Laurel, who has been tagged to win the region championship since Day One.
Both teams are loaded with talent and I expect both teams to bring their ‘A’ games tonight.
Most give Chris Souder’s Lady Cardinals a slight edge entering the game, but I wouldn’t overlook a North Laurel squad that is pretty darn good.
The one game that sticks out in my mind is North Laurel’s 20-point road win against the same Scott County team that visited South Laurel while handing the Lady Cardinals a 10-point loss.
I’ll cut to the chase, who’s going to win?
Both teams have senior experience, and both teams are loaded with young talent. This one is hard to pick, though.
South Laurel seems like it is a team of destiny, but then again, the Lady Cardinals still haven’t got over the region tourney hump. Today could be the day they do it.
On the flip side, you’ve got a North Laurel team that hasn’t received the credit they deserve. Most folks forget they are the defending 13th Region champions.
Can they repeat?
Yes.
Will they?
We will see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.