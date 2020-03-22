1. Corbin (29-11 overall in 2019, 16-2 vs. 13th Region opponents in 2019)
The Redhounds graduated a lot of talent last season, but return nine seniors along with a talented underclassmen group that is good enough to lead Corbin to its third straight 13th Region championship.
Keep an eye on seniors Ben Phillips (.386, 49 hits, two home runs, and 32 RBI) and Cole Hicks (7-3, 1.81 ERA).
2. Whitley County (25-10, 18-4)
Could this be the season the Colonels get over the hump and win the region championship? It could very well be. Coach Jeremy Shope’s Colonels are loaded with talent and will be led by sophomore Caden Petrey (.385, 47 hits, 7-1, and 2.03 ERA) and senior Chase Harlan (.336, 38 hits, and 26 RBI.)
3. North Laurel (17-21, 7-9)
The Jaguars are a year older and return another talented roster that will be right in the mix of things. Darren McWhorter’s squad only won 17 games last season but look to be much-improved.
North Laurel returns only one senior (Bryson Brock) but makes up for it with eight juniors returning to the mix.
Sophomore Eli Sizemore along with junior Blake VanHook and senior Cole Kelley looks to help lead the Jaguars.
(No North Laurel stats were reported on KHSAA website).
4. Clay County (18-14, 12-10)
The Tigers are another team that has a junior-loaded class. They graduate three seniors but look to improve on last season’s 13th Region Tournament first-round finish.
Senior Colby Howard (.416, 32 hits, and 21 RBI) and sophomore Thomas Jackson (.351, 27 hits, and 28 RBI) return for Clay County.
5. Knox Central (25-8, 14-3)
Nine seniors graduated from last season’s 25-win team leading many to believe the Panthers will be in rebuild mode.
They might be but they return a lot of young talent in Trey Phipps (.411, 20 hits, and 14 RBI) and Evan Landrum (3-1, and 2.27 ERA.)
Best of the Rest
6. South Laurel (12-21, 8-11)
The Cardinals will try to recover from last season’s 12-win campaign and should be a whole lot better with players such as junior Reed Marcum (.311, 19 hits, and 19 RBI) and senior Dakota Salva (.295, 18 hits, and 10 RBI.)
7. Harlan County (8-17, 4-9)
The Black Bears only garnered eight wins last season but look for them to be much-improved as Drew Chamberlain takes over as head coach.
Senior Justin Brown returns as Harlan County’s top player. He batted .352 last season with 25 hits and 26 stolen bases.
8. Middlesboro (16-11, 13-6)
The Yellow Jackets are always in the hunt for a region crown and I don’t expect to see anything different this season.
Coach John Smith graduates four seniors off last season’s squad but returns a solid nucleus of players with senior Collier Elkins (.482, 40 hits, and 27 RBI) leading the way.
9. Jackson County (13-12, 7-7)
Keep an eye on the Generals, they could surprise this season and build on their 13 wins from 2019.
10. Williamsburg (12-12, 10-9)
Coach Bryan Hopkins does a fantastic job with his team and I expect another solid season for the Yellow Jackets.
Freshman Sydney Bowen returns along with Donavan Fields, Trey Hendrix, Mason Manning and a lot of talented teammates.
