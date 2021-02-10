BARBOURVILLE — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats were riding a five-game win streak into their 51st District battle against Barbourville but it abruptly came to an end Saturday.
The Wildcats (6-3) dug themselves a 12-point deficit in the first quarter and couldn’t recover, falling to the Tigers, 62-54.
“We came out flat and spotted them 11 points,” Clarke said. “You can't do that against anyone, especially a good team. We aren't going to push the panic button, we need to make adjustments and get ready for Monday. We will be fine, and I look forward to seeing this team again.”
Matt Gray led Barbourville with 19 points, while Dylan Moore added 17 points and Matt Warren has 15 points as the Tigers improves to 7-5.
Micah Engle continues his hot play, totaling 28 points for Lynn Camp and Gavin Allen scored 12 points.
The Wildcats fell behind 19-7 in the first quarter and 37-18 at halftime before trailing 49-29 entering the fourth quarter. Lynn Camp attempted to make a late push, outscoring Barbourville, 25-13. Allen scored 10 points during the quarter while Engle added 11 points.
