BARBOURVILLE -- The 2019-20 season wasn't per se a rebuilding one for Cody Messer and his Barbourville Tigers but the second-year head coach knew there would be lots of ups and downs.
He was right.
The Tigers' longest win streak of the season turned out to be three games (accomplished twice) while Barbourville entered postseason play winning only five of its last 13 games.
"Coming into the season, we knew we would be learning a lot through simply playing. We had several key positions that were left vacant after graduating a huge class last year," he said. "We started the year with two players on the entire varsity roster that had varsity experience.
"We expected to get better each game and to always compete," Messer added. "I wanted them to be able to compete in every practice, compete in every game, and by the end of the year, we would be able to compete with anyone in the region."
Despite an uphill battle at times, Messer said he continued to set the bar high for his team.
"In my heart of hearts, I felt like this team had a chance against anyone they played," he admitted. "I think by the end of the year, they had way more people believing in them than in December. For me, the high points were watching this group of kids that had never played varsity ball together mold into a very competitive team.
"I believe getting back to the Corbin Arena was the high point for this group," Messer added. "The last three to four years they came up short, but we've gone back-to-back, and we made a good showing each time against the big schools. That's something the kids can be proud of."
Barbourville started the season with a 4-1 mark but posted a 2-3 mark during Christmas break.
The Tigers opened January losing five of six games before recovering with a 51st District win over Pineville and an impressive 51-48 victory over Oneida Baptist
"Our regular season was up and down," he admitted. "A lot of that was related to injuries and sickness. I think we only played six total games with a full roster, that's tough to compete with, especially when you're not seasoned. I was out for 10 days with sickness and missed a game.
"We lost Travis Scott during the very first scrimmage of the season, and Michael Smith sat out most of the year recovering from a leg injury. The All 'A' was wide open this year," Messer added. "We had the lead in the fourth quarter against eventual champion Harlan, but just couldn't come away with the W. We place a lot of emphasis on that tournament because it gives all of the smaller schools a chance to compete. But at the end of the day, you take what you learned from it and move forward to prepare for the district."
Despite his team's struggles, Messer felt the Tigers still had a chance to make noise during postseason play.
"I knew for us to compete in March, we were gonna have to get tons better and learn very quickly," he said. "I know a lot of people looked at my schedule this year and thought I was out of my mind, but it was all to get prepared for postseason play.
"You don't get better by playing teams you can beat by 20 every night," Messer added. "By learning how to play against teams that were better than us, we were forced to grow up quickly. Down the stretch, it paid off for us, and I believe it was a big factor in our success this year, especially in the last three weeks of the season."
The Tigers entered the 51st District Tournament winning two of its final three games and punched a ticket into the 13th Region Tournament with a 70-58 win over Lynn Camp.
Barbourville dropped an 89-54 decision to Knox Central in the 51st District title game before falling to Clay County in a hard-fought, 80-68, battle in first-round action of the 13th Region Tournament.
"As a coach I teach three basic things -- Put God first, academics matter and whatever you're doing, put your whole heart into it," Messer said. "I know I've worn this saying out but if there is one thing I can take away from this whole coaching experience is it's more than wins and losses.
"This group has prayed over opposing teams for healing without being asked to while sitting in the front of every classroom all year long, and gave me every ounce of energy they had day in and day out," he added. "Because of their dedication, I've watched them accomplish far more than what their record states. Yes, I'm very pleased with this group's accomplishments, both on and off the floor."
Barbourville graduated six seniors this past season, including leading scorer Shawn Vaughn, but Messer said he will return a solid nucleus of players.
"At a small school you know your talent pool is smaller, you just dig in and try to get prepared for the next year," he said. "I do have some experience returning, which is something I've not had in the two years I've been head coach. I have Matthew Gray and Jordan Collins, who both started the majority of the year. Then returning, I'll have Dylan Moore, David Collett, and Matthew Warren. Michael Smith and Travis Scott were both sidelined most of the year with injuries, but I expect big things from them this coming season.
"I also look for some of my upcoming sophomores to play themselves into some varsity time, so I'm very excited to see where this group can become postseason play," Messer added. "If it's one thing this team has taught us over the last two years is that it's not where you are in December, it's where you are in March."
