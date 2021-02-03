The Barbourville Archery Team participated in the Somerset State Qualifier this past weekend, turning in impressive results.
Barbourville Archery Team turns in impressive effort during Somerset State Qualifier
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James F. Barton, 86, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born October 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie Barton. A kind, hardworking man, James was loved by everyone who knew him. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death b…
Most Popular
Articles
- Gunman kills brother, 5 children in Oklahoma
- UPDATE: Suspect wanted in multiple robberies arrested in Madison County
- Williamsburg man charged with murder
- HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE: Whitley County survives double overtime thriller, secures top seed in 50th District with win over Corbin
- Corbin man's business one of the fastest growing private companies in the US
- Fiscal court accepts poll vote for calling on leaders to reallocate funds given to UK
- ENGLE'S LAST-SECOND HEAVE SAVES THE DAY: Micah Engle knocks down three-quarter-court shot to give Lynn Camp win over McCreary Central
- Allison Moore named Mayor Pro-Tem
- Enrollment for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component open now through March 31
- Man charged with rape of juvenile
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.