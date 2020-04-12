We are halfway through the Sweet Sixteen with eight boys and girls teams punching a ticket into the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments while four more teams are ready to join them today in the Elite Eight.
On the boys’ side, top-seeded Knox Central (2018), No. 2 seed Knox Central (2017), No. 9 seed Corbin (2009), and No. 26 South Laurel (2008) remain alive while on the girls’ side, No. 1 seed South Laurel (2020), No. 2 seed Clay County (2012), No. 10 seed North Laurel (2019), No. 24 seed Harlan (2017) each have punched a ticket into the Elite Eight.
Boys
Sweet Sixteen
Game 21: No. 13 South Laurel (2007) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The game was nip and tuck for 32 minutes but in the end, Dinky Phipps’ Tigers pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament thanks to a deliberate style of play and the performance of Chris Good, who hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 32 points to lead Barbourville to a 56-54 win. Matthew Cox added 13 points while Travis Crawford added seven points and Cody Messer scored four points.
Ty Proffitt led the way for South Laurel with 21 points and seven assists. Jordan Hammonds finished with 19 points and six 3-pointers while Trey Smith added nine points. Matt St. John scored four points and led the Cardinals with 13 rebounds.
Barbourville built a 12-9 lead in the first quarter after hitting four 3-pointers but a nine-point second quarter by Proffitt allowed the Cardinals to take a 27-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Good and Cox combined to score 13 of the Tigers’ 16 points in the third quarter as Barbourville reclaimed a 42-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Good scored the Tigers’ first eight points of the final quarter of play to give his team a 50-40 advantage with 5:13 remaining in the game.
A 3-pointer by Hammonds cut South Laurel’s deficit to 50-46 with 45 seconds remaining but Messer hit four free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win for Barbourville.
Game 22: No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 12 Clay County (2016)
Both South Laurel and Clay County got into a track meet during their matchup and in the end, the Cardinals were able to win the race, and game, by using a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Tigers, 81-60.
Walt Allen dominated in the paint, scoring 31 points while finishing with 11 rebounds. Trey Smith added 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers while Ty Proffitt and Jordan Hammonds each finished with 14 points apiece.
Blake Smith led the Tigers with 24 points and seven rebounds while Trey Farmer was 6-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points. Wes Wolfe added 11 points in the loss.
Clay County built a 24-20 lead in the first quarter behind Smith’s 12 points but the Cardinals outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-35 edge at halftime
South Laurel’s lead was cut to three points (55-52) entering the fourth quarter but a layup by Allen triggered a 17-2 run that saw the Cardinals’ advantage grow to 72-54 with 3:01 remaining in the game. South Laurel secured the win by hitting six free throws down the stretch.
Girls
Sweet Sixteen
Game 21: No. 4 Bell County (2015) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Upsets galore happened today as No. 20 seed Harlan County managed to slip past No. 4 seed Bell County, 71-62.
The duo of Blair Green and Kaylea Gross proved to be too much for the Lady Bobcats as both players finished with double-doubles.
Green scored 27 points and finished with 10 rebounds while Gross added 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Maci Morris’ 26 points and 12 rebounds led the Lady Bobcats while Jessica Sanders finished with 13 points while knocking down four 3-pointers.
Harlan County led from start to finish as Green’s 3-pointer at the top of the key seconds into the first quarter gave the Lady Black Bears a 3-0 advantage.
Harlan County led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime before taking a 58-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gross scored nine points in the final eight minutes as the Lady Black Bears outscored Belo County 6-0 in the opening minutes of the period to put the game away.
Game 22: No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 12 Clay County (2006)
Jayme Gilbert’s 27 points weren’t enough to stop North Laurel from pulling off a 68-51 win over the Lady Tigers.
North Laurel had four players score in double figures with Halle Collins’ 19 points and 13 rebounds leading the way while Hailee Valentine scored 18 points. Emily Sizemore and Isabel Gray each scored 11 points apiece while Gracie Jervis added seven points.
Gilbert’s 27 points led all scorers while Gemma Gray added 13 points for the Lady Tigers.
North Laurel built a 17-12 cushion in the first quarter as Valentine scored six points and Sizemore added four points.
Collins nine points in the second quarter helped push the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 33-19 at halftime while Jervis scored all seven of her points in the third quarter to give North Laurel a 50-36 lead entering the final period of play.
Clay County cut its deficit to 52-43 with 4:07 left before seeing the Lady Jaguars outscore the Lady Tigers, 16-8, the remainder of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.