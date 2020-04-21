Four teams, Boys — Corbin (2009) and Knox Central (2017), Girls — South Laurel (2020) and North Laurel (2018), have punched their respective tickets to the Final Four of the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments with two more teams joining them today.
Listed below are the remaining six teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 5 South Laurel (2006)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
No. 6 Clay County (2011)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Boys
Elite Eight
Game 27: No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The two teams had met in the 2006 season with the Cardinals coming away with a 47-46 victory over the Tigers during the 13th Region championship game.
But this time around, Barbourville managed to get the last laugh by reversing the score as Mathew Cox’s last-second heave from halfcourt gave his team a 47-46 win that turned out to be the tournament’s biggest upset so far.
Barbourville was trailing 46-44 with six seconds remaining before seeing South Laurel miss the front end of a one-and-one situation at the free-throw line. Cody Messer came down with the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Cox, who heaved the ball toward the goal as the buzzer went off. Cox’s shot went through the net to give his team the one-point win.
Cox led Barbourville with 18 points while Chris Good scored 16 points. Messer finished with six points while Travis Crawford scored four points and Aaron Grubb added three points.
Jordan Hammonds led South Laurel with 14 points in the loss while Trey Smith added a 13-point scoring effort. Ty Proffitt scored seven points while Walt Allen and Josh Riley each scored six points apiece.
The Cardinals built a 16-8 lead in the first quarter but the Tigers outscored them 17-6 to take a 25-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel regained the lead and continued to take control in the third quarter by outscoring Barbourville, 10-3, while claiming a 32-28 advantage.
The Tigers did just enough to pick up the win by outscoring the Cardinals, 19-14, in the game’s final eight minutes.
Girls
Elite Eight
Game 27: No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
The Lady Jaguars got off to a slow start and trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before rallying to beat Harlan County, 67-57.
North Laurel withstood a 28-point scoring effort from Blair Green and outscored the Lady Black Bears, 20-12, during the fourth quarter.
Hailee Valentine and Isabel Gray came up big against Harlan County by combining to score 19 points apiece. Valentine finished with four 3-pointers while Gray knocked down three 3-pointers. Halle Collins recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Chloe McKnight and Gracie Jervis added seven points apiece. Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with nine assists and finished with even rebounds.
Kaylea Gross also scored in double figures for Harlan County. She turned in a 17-point scoring effort and led her team with 13 rebounds.
The Lady Black Bears had leads of 20-14 and 37-33 at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively.
Valentine scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Lady Jaguars outscore Harlan County, 14-8, while taking a 47-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Collins grabbed four offensive rebounds in the final period and turned them into eight points as North Laurel pulled away to secure the 10-point win.
