We now have a combined 24 teams from both the March Madness Boys and Girls 13th Region Realignment Tournaments that have advanced to second-round play:
BOYS: Knox Central (2018), Knox Central (2017); South Laurel (2006), Corbin (2010), Clay County (2016), Clay County (2014), Williamsburg (2015), Corbin (2007), North Laurel (2019), Corbin (2009), Knox Central (2019), and South Laurel (2008).
GIRLS: South Laurel (2020), Clay County (2012), North Laurel (2020), Clay County (2006), Clay County (2009), Clay County (2010), Corbin (2014), Clay County (2011), South Laurel (2018), Harlan (2017), Harlan County (2017), and North Laurel (2019).
Four more teams plan to join them today with the matchups below:
Boys
First Round
Game 13: No. 4 Corbin (2018) vs No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The Redhounds came up hitting on all cylinders as Andrew Taylor’s 12 first-quarter points gave Corbin an early 14-5 lead.
Barbourville began to slowly get back into the game after 3-pointers by Matthew Cox and Cody Messer cut the Tigers’ deficit to 20-14 with 5:38 remaining in the first half.
Chandler Stewart added four points for Corbin during the period while Taylor capped off a 19-point first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push his team’s lead to 37-26 at halftime.
Chris Good began to get the hot hand in the third quarter, scoring seven straight points while Derek Vanover’s two 3-pointers gave Barbourville a 39-38 advantage with 1:21 left in the period.
Taylor took things over and scored the quarter’s final eight points to increase the Redhounds’ advantage to 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Messer to begin the period along with a basket by Grubb tied the game at 46 apiece with 5:28 left in regulation.
A missed jumper by Corbin allowed the Tigers to grab the rebound and go into a four-corners offensive set at the 4:39 mark.
Barbourville held the ball for more than four minutes before a putback by Good gave Barbourville a 48-46 edge with 36 seconds left.
Corbin rushed down court and set up a play for Taylor who knocked down a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to give his team a 49-48 lead.
Tigers’ coach Dinky Phipps called a timeout and drew up a play for Travis Crawford, who had scored only one point.
Cox brought the ball upcourt and passed the ball down low to Good, who flipped a no-look pass to an open Crawford, who connected with the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Barbourville a 50-49 victory.
Good led the Tigers with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Corbin’s Taylor led all scorers with 19 points. He also added 12 rebounds and seven assists. Teammate Chandler Stewart followed with 15 points while Chase Sanders scored 12 points.
Game 14: No. 13 South Laurel (2007) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2020)
It didn’t take long for South Laurel to take control of its game against the Black Bears.
Taylor Spurlock scored the game’s first four points but the Cardinals quickly went into offensive mode and hit six 3-pointers during the first quarter.
Two 3-pointers by Jordan Hammonds and Ty Proffit, combined with 3-pointers by Trey Smith and Jordan Bortnem, gave South Laurel a 27-9 lead.
The Cardinals continued to dominate the action in the second quarter by opening the period with a 14-2 run. Matt St. John’s layup with 2:49 remaining in the half pushed his team’s lead to 41-11.
Harlan County closed the period with a 6-0 run after baskets by Tyler Cole, Trent Noah and Jacob Wilson made the score, 41-17, at halftime.
Trey Smith scored five points during the third quarter to increase South Laurel’s lead to 49-23 while Proffitt and Hammonds combined to score seven points to close out the period while giving their team a 61-30 advantage with eight minutes remaining.
The Cardinals put the finishing touches on the win after baskets by Jordan Hammonds and St. John allowed South Laurel to pull away to a convincing 76-46 win.
St. John, Proffitt, and Smith each scored 17 points apiece while Hammonds added 14 points and Bortnem added six points. Spurlock finished with 19 points for Harlan County.
Girls
First Round
Game 13: No. 4 Bell County (2015) vs. No. 29 Harlan County (2010)
Bell County was able to make quick work of their 52nd District rivals during its 81-47 win in first-round action.
Maci Morris scored a game-high 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Jessica Sanders was hot behind the arc. She hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
The Lady Bobcats led 27-14 at the end of the first quarter and 49-20 at halftime. Bell County’s lead grew to 66-30 by the end of the third quarter before seeing Harlan County outscore the Lady Bobcats, 17-15, during the fourth quarter.
Miranda Davenport led the Lady Black Bears with 16 points.
Game 14: No. 13 Clay County (2008) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Clay County was looking to get its sixth team to advance to the round of 32 but it wasn’t meant to be as Blair Green and Kaylea Gross teamed up to score 52 of the Lady Black Bears’ 69 points during their 69-57 win over the Lady Tigers.
Green’s 24 points led the way for Harlan County while Gross finished with 15 points.
Stephanie Jackson and Gemma Gray each scored 18 points apiece for Clay County while Whitney Belle Jackson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
