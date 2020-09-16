Baker's SL All-Stars ready to make noise at 11-12-year old All-Stars SState Softball Tournament

LONDON — The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars softball team is hoping this time next week, they will be called state champions.
Clayton Baker’s squad will travel to Prestonsburg this weekend to participate in the 11-12-year old Softball State Tournament.
South Laurel won the District 4 championship last week thanks to timely hitting and solid pitching, something Baker’s team will have to continue if they want to win a state championship.
“Our team is a great group of girls,” Baker said. “I have watched them grow over the last four years. They have turned into great ballplayers, but more importantly, terrific young ladies that will be outstanding representatives of South Laurel Little League, and Laurel County. Our strength is our athletic ability. We have girls that can play all over the field. It gives us a lot of versatility for different situations.
“It is huge for these girls to represent South Laurel,” he added. “We are thankful for South Laurel Little League for fostering a softball program, so that these girls could grow as players over the years. Now we have an opportunity to show our appreciation by representing the league in the State Tournament.”
After seeing what his team accomplished last week in the District 4 Tournament, Baker likes what his team brings to the table once state tournament play begins.
“I like our chances,” he said. “I don't have any knowledge of the other teams, but I know our team is full of competitors from top to bottom. They will give it everything they have from beginning to end.
“I thank God that we were able to play this year, and no one became ill with COVID-19,” he added. “It would be exciting to bring home a state title anytime, but it would be a bonus this year to contribute a little positivity to the community in such a strange time.”
