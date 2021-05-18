CORBIN — After a nice few days off, Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds pounced on Pineville early and never looked back during their 10-0 win on Monday.
Kallie Housley tossed a no-hitter, walking only one batter while striking out nine batters while Kaylee Morales continued her impressive play at the plate, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored for Corbin.
"We picked up a great win tonight," Stidham said. "Rachel Howard pitched a great game for Pineville. What a talent, but my girls were ready to play today and come out ready to go and capitalized on plays, and bats were rolling. Kallie Housely was a beast on the mound throwing a no-hitter with only one walk. So one away from a perfect game. Super proud of her. And Kaylee Morales has stayed hot at the plate scoring runs and collecting doubles and a triple. But all in all, our girls played error-free defense and just played as a team, which makes them such a great team! We can have ups and downs but we really are learning every game and I’m proud of them. We look to carry this momentum on into the remainder of the season into our post-season. Let’s go Lady RedHounds."
The Lady Redhounds (10-14) scored four runs in the first inning while adding a run apiece in the second and third innings. They managed to put the game away with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Shelby Stewart delivered a home run and went 2-for-3 at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Rebecca Stewart went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Alayna Reynolds went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Kaila Stidham has a hit and an RBI while Kennedie Guiher also delivered a hit.
