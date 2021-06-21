LONDON -- The Hoffman family had every reason to be smiling this past weekend after sisters Sadie and Savannah both were crowned as 2021 S3DA 3D National Champions.
Both girls have had their share of success on the archery circuit but to be able to become national champions in the same weekend is an impressive feat.
"London is famous on the archery circuit for having the most challenging ranges in the States, this tournament was no different," Sadie's and Savannah's mom Tabitha said. "I'm so proud of Sadie and Savannah for working so hard to achieve this accomplishment. Sadie is just getting started and is going to be one to watch for sure.
"She had an amazing tournament winning her division with 8-up," she added. "She has so much passion for archery."
Tabitha Hoffman admitted both girls have a 'God Given' talent for archery.
"Seeing all their hard work, hours of practice and love paying off makes me so proud," she said.
Savannah made things interesting before she was crowned national champion, Tabitha Hoffman explained.
"She went into the shootdowns behind and at one point trailing by six points," she said. "I was more nervous than she was. She had one shot literally, that would determine the championship, and she took it, bringing home the national title."
