<b>Lady Redhounds pull away for 3-1 win over Somerset</b>

After three straight wins to open the season, the Corbin Lady Redhounds were feeling good entering Monday night's contest on the road against the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers.
Despite Somerset's three losses coming into the game, the Lady Redhounds were caught off guard as the Lady Briar Jumpers pushed Corbin to the limit before the Lady Redhounds came away with the 3-1 victory.
Coach Vanessa Ross said her squad came into the game overconfident and it came back to bite them early on.
"Our girls walked into tonight thinking it was going to be an easy game and they were proved wrong," said Ross. "Somerset played our tails off. We couldn't get anything to hit the ground and when we would go on a run, it would be followed by multiple errors."
The Lady Redhounds were able to pull away in the first set, winning a close one, 25-20. Somerset fought back in the second set and picked up their first win of the night, 25-23.
After the wake up call from the Lady Briar Jumpers, Corbin played their best volleyball of the evening, winning the third set 25-19 and dominating the fourth set 25-10.
Ross said that she was happy to see her team come away with the win. She said that her team will view Monday night's matchup as a lesson learned and work on getting better.
"We just kept digging ourselves into a hole. We also struggled to make adjustments. We kept hitting the ball in the same spot, even though it wasn't hitting the ground," said Ross. "Tonight was not our best game. Lessons were learned and it's very evident what we need to work on."
With the win, the Lady Redhounds are now 4-0 on the season. They will return to the court on Thursday, playing host to South Laurel.
