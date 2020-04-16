Kentucky Fish and Wildlife encourages anglers to be aware of COVID-19 related actions taken by the Governor, including restrictions on non-essential travel, and follow the latest guidelines issued by public health experts.
Other recommendations:
Bank anglers: Stay at least one fishing pole's length from those around you. Take advantage of the outdoor space and practice social distancing. Find areas to fish away from places that others may naturally want to congregate, such as fishing piers.
Boat anglers: One family per boat. Do not share a boat with someone outside of your family or with whom you have not been in quarantine. Always allow enough room on the boat to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
At boat ramps, practice proper social distancing and avoid mass gatherings or crowded areas while on the ramps. Please take extra time to space out while waiting to load boats into the water. Stay off the ramp if others are loading or unloading to avoid crowding. Wait until the courtesy dock is clear of others. Avoid touching areas such as hand rails on the courtesy dock unless absolutely necessary.
Updated Closures:
Bloomfield Park Lake - This FINS lake is still open, but the park is closed. You may park at the gate and walk in.
Logan Hubble Park Lake - This FINS lake is still open, but the park is closed. You may park at the gate and walk in.
Kess Creek Park Lake - This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
Mike Miller Park Lake - This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
Three Springs Lake - This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
Stoney Cove Ramp on Cave Run Lake - This ramp is on Army Corps of Engineers property and the surrounding facilities have closed.
Anderson County Park Lake - This FINS lake is closed due to the closure of the Anderson County Community Park.
The two department-owned fish hatcheries are closed to the public. This includes Minor Clark Fish Hatchery in Morehead and Peter W. Pfeiffer Fish Hatchery in Frankfort.
Fishing tournaments in Kentucky are suspended until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The department intends to keep boat ramps open for public use and avoid a complete shutdown due to overcrowding. Compliance with current guidance about mass gatherings and proper social distancing is essential. We encourage the public to continue to enjoy our waterways responsibly. Avoid crowds of any size and practice social distancing to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Boat registrations have been extended for 90 days. Boats registrations will now expire July 31, 2020. Those who have recently purchased a new boat or have purchased a boat from a third party, will need to have their bill of sale on the boat showing the recent purchase. For more information on boating, visit our boating web page.
Due to staffing limitations, trout stocking will be limited. Any trout stockings that do occur will be posted after they occur. Catfish were stocked in March at Fishing in Neighborhoods lakes. April stockings of catfish at FINs lakes have been postponed and stockings will resume as soon as the circumstances allow.
