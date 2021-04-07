LEXINGTON -- Bowling Green worked overtime, and then some, to advance to Friday's quarterfinal action of the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16.
The Lady Purples survived a double-overtime battle with Bishop Brossart on Wednesday, pulling out a hard-fought 50-48 victory. Janiya Bailey's two free throws, and only points of the contest, with 43 seconds remaining turned out to be just enough to allow Bowling Green to pull off the win.
LynKaylah James led the Lady Purples with 15 points and 19 rebounds while Meadow Tisdale followed with 14 points. Bowling Green finished the contest hitting on 17-of-48 shot attempts.
Lauren Macht turned in a 16-point scoring effort for the Lady 'Stangs while Rosie Jump finished with 15 points. Bishop Brossart outrebounded the Lady Purples, 42-34, but shot only 30.6 percent (15-of-49) from the floor.
Both teams' shooting struggles began in the first quarter with Bishop Brossart taking a slim 7-5 advantage despite hitting only 3-of-12 shot attempts. Jump scored five points to help her team to the two-point edge while the Lady Purples connected on only 2-of-6 shot attempts from the floor.
Bowling Green raced out to a 15-7 advantage midway through the second quarter thanks to a 10-0 run but the Lady 'Stangs cut their deficit to 17-15 at halftime by ending the period with an 8-2 run.
Both teams remained ice-cold shooting the ball. The Lady Purples were 6-of-19 from the floor while Bishop Brossart connected win only 5-of-21 shot attempts.
Macht kept the Lady 'Stangs within striking distance, scoring eight points during the first half while Bowling Green had three players that tallied four points apiece.
The Lady Purples held on to their slim lead throughout the third quarter until 3-pointer by Macht gave the Lady 'Stangs a 25-23 advantage with 2:30 remaining in the period. Bishop Brossart took a 29-25 advantage into the fourth quarter after baskets from Kiefer and Jump.
James opened the final period of play, scoring five consecutive points to give Bowling Green a slim 30-29 lead with 6:32 remaining but a 3-pointer by Emma Steffen allowed Bishop Brossart to regain a 32-30 advantage at the 6:24 mark. Jump followed with a 3-pointer with 5:46 left, which provided the Lady 'Stangs a 35-30 lead.
The game remained throughout the fourth quarter with Bishop Brossart hanging on to a 37-35 lead until Bowling Green's Tanaya Bailey scored with 1:09 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 37 apiece, and eventually send it into overtime.
The Lady Purples took a short-lived 43-41 lead with 2:13 left after two free throws by Emma Husky but a free throw by Madison Parker and a 3-pointer by Macht gave the Lady 'Stangs a 43-41 lead at the 1:03 mark. James followed with a layup with 45 seconds left that turned out to send the contest into double overtime.
A 3-pointer by Huskey with 3:26 remaining in the second overtime allowed Bowling Green to regain a 46-43 cushion but Bishop Brossart answered with three free throws and tied the game at 46 apiece.
Janiya Bailey's two free throws with 43 seconds left turned out to be just enough for the Lady Purples to pull out the win.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Bowling Green 50, Bishop Brossart 48
Bishop Brossart 7 8 14 8 6 5 48
Bowling Green 5 12 8 12 6 7 50
Bishop Brossart (48) -- Rowe 2, Jump 15, Parker 3, Macht 16, Steffen 3, Kiefer 7, Kramer 2.
Bowling Green (50) -- Tisdale 14, Huskey 8, Bailey 2, Gray 2, Bailey 9, James 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.