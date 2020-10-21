CORBIN —The state’s top-scoring team continues to dominate its opposition as Corbin recorded its third 10-goal victory during the past five games by eliminating Harlan County with a 10-0 win during semifinal action of Sunday’s 13th Region Boys Soccer Tournament.
The Redhounds (10-1-1) will host South Laurel in today's 13th Region Boys Soccer Tournament title game at 7 p.m.
The two teams met in last week’s 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament finals with Corbin coming away with a 10-0 victory. The Redhounds also won the regular-season matchup between the two teams with a 6-0 win.
"I thought it was a slow game," Corbin coach Armando Cima said of his team's win over Harlan County. "We'll need to get the pace up at training to get ready for South. We brought lots of players into play, which is something we've been working on, but the pace has to be faster. I'm glad we were able to get some of the subs some time in a region match."
Corbin got on the scoreboard quickly during Sunday’s rout of the Black Bears as a diving header goal by Austin Wise off a Gabe Cima corner kick gave his team a 1-0 lead during the seventh minute. Wise returned the favor to Cima at the 23rd minute, assisting Cima’s first goal of the match which gave the Redhounds a 2-0 edge.
Jackson Moore (assist by Joe Torres) added another goal in the 23rd minute while consecutive goals by Wise gave Corbin a commanding 5-0 advantage at halftime.
The Redhounds continued to dominate in the second half with Wise (assist by Brenden Barajas), Aden Cima (assist by Barajas), Sheel Patel (assist by Aden Cima), Colby Johnson, and Logan Wise (assist by Johnson)n each scoring to wrap-up the win for Corbin.
